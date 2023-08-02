United Kingdom expresses support for recognition of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Important support for the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus came from the United Kingdom.

British Member of Parliament Sammy Wilson emphasized the need for the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In an article written for the British political magazine Politicshome, Sammy Wilson stated, "On both sides of the border on the island of Cyprus, there are fully functioning governments and democratic systems," emphasizing that there is no reason for the TRNC not to be recognized by the United Nations.

The British MP referred to the Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, which was signed during the Northern Ireland peace process, and stated, "The International Court of Justice's 2010 ruling on the independence of Kosovo should provide further legitimacy to the TRNC's request."

Wilson highlighted that solution plans in Cyprus have been rejected by the Greeks, and he urged the United Kingdom to act as a mediator between the Turkish Cypriots and Greeks during this process.