UKRAINES ZELENSKIY: RUSSIA WANTS GLOBAL CATASTROPHE, COLLAPSE OF FOOD MARKETS

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia wants 'global catastrophe,' collapse of food markets

"For the Russian state, this is not just a battle against our freedom and against our country," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Published August 02,2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Russia's attacks on port infrastructure showed Moscow was intent on creating a "global catastrophe," with a crisis in food markets, prices and supplies.

"Moscow is waging a battle for a global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to collapse, they need a price crisis, they need disruptions in supplies."