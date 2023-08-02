Police searching US Senate office buildings following report of active shooter

US Capitol Police (USCP) is searching Senate office buildings Wednesday after receiving a report of "a possible active shooter" on Capitol Hill.

Capitol Police emphasized that they do not have "any confirmed reports of gunshots," but received "a concerning 911 call." Police ordered those inside the buildings to shelter in place amid an ongoing investigation.

"If you are in the area, follow the directions of our officers," Capitol Police wrote on Twitter. "USCP is still continuing to investigate. Please continue to shelter in place."