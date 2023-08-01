UNESCO calls for global ban on smartphones in schools | Can smartphones help or hurt student learning? | Smartphones: A distraction or an educational tool?

For the past 18 years, UNESCO, the educational, scientific, and cultural institution of the United Nations, has been publishing the Global Education Monitoring Report , offering a comprehensive assessment and recommendations on education worldwide. In this year's report, special emphasis was placed on the "mobile phone ban" and its impact on education.



UNESCO's report highlights a direct link between excessive cell phone use and poor educational performance. Extended screen time on mobile phones has been found to negatively affect children's emotional well-being. To address this concern, UNESCO recommends implementing a ban on smartphones in schools.



The report emphasizes the importance of maintaining a "people-centered vision of education," ensuring that digital technology complements face-to-face interactions with teachers, rather than replacing them.



UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay emphasized the immeasurable potential of the digital revolution in education but also stressed the need for caution and proper organization to address potential societal challenges.



Several countries have already implemented smartphone bans in schools, recognizing the potential impact on students' academic performance. France, Guinea, Latvia, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, Scotland, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are among the countries with various forms of mobile phone bans in educational settings.

Studies based on large-scale international assessments such as PISA have shown a correlation between smartphone addiction and decreased academic performance. Belgium, Spain, and England have observed improvements in academic performance, particularly among underperforming students, after implementing school bans on cell phones.

In Türkiye, a decision published in the Official Gazette in 2019 brought changes to the MEB (Ministry of National Education) secondary education institutions regulation. The decision included a ban on mobile phones, cameras, tablets, computers, and smartwatches in schools, with the school administration having the discretion to permit or restrict their use during breaks. Teachers are also involved in determining mobile phone usage during class hours.

Overall, the discussion on mobile phone bans in schools reflects the ongoing effort to strike a balance between the benefits of digital technology and its potential impact on educational performance and well-being.







