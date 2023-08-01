Russia: "Zelensky is jeopardizing Washington."

In a written statement, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Maria Zakharova evaluated the drone attacks carried out by Ukraine on Moscow.

Zaharova stated that Zelensky's attacks posed a danger to the United States, saying, "Zelensky is endangering Washington by launching terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure.

US President Joe Biden falls into his own trap with the concept of 'state sponsor of terrorism'."

Zaharova emphasized that Ukraine was trying to garner more support with these attacks, stating, "Why does Zelensky need this? Firstly, because it's in his nature. He is thoroughly corrupted and serving the dark side.

Secondly, he is blackmailing the White House to provide more assistance to Ukraine." Zaharova also noted that the issue of terrorism would now be associated with American liberalism.

Answering journalists' questions about the attacks, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that necessary measures had been taken, saying, "There is a threat, and it is obvious. Necessary measures are being taken.

Only the military can and should comment on this matter with an expert perspective."

In an official statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense had announced that the attempted drone terror attack carried out by Ukraine against Moscow and the Moscow Region last night was successfully thwarted.

According to the statement, two Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defense systems over the Odintsovo and Narofomonisk districts of the Moscow Region.

Additionally, another drone was neutralized using electronic warfare systems and crashed in the area where the Moscow City business center is located.

The Russian Ministry of Defense had previously reported on July 30 that Ukraine had attempted drone attacks against Moscow and the Moscow Region. One of the intercepted drones had collided with a skyscraper in the Moscow-City business center, causing damage to the building.

It was also previously noted that Ukraine had carried out drone attacks against Moscow on July 24 and 28, with no reported casualties.