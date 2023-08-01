Dozens of illegal immigrants rescued off Çanakkale coast

In a recent operation, the Coast Guard teams successfully rescued 41 immigrants, including children, who were found on a rubber boat pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements. The incident took place off the coast of Ayvacık district in Çanakkale.

Upon receiving information about the presence of illegal immigrants on a rubber boat, the Coast Guard Northern Aegean Group Command swiftly took action. They dispatched the 'KB-4510' Coast Guard boat to the area to carry out the rescue mission.

During the operation, the teams managed to rescue all 41 illegal immigrants from the rubber boat. The immigrants, including children, were found stranded in Turkish waters after being pushed back by Greek elements.

Following the rescue, the Coast Guard handed over the immigrants to the Removal Center in Ayvacık for further processing and necessary procedures.