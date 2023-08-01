Boko Haram terrorists kill 11 farmers in Nigeria

Members of the Boko Haram terrorist group killed 11 farmers in an armed attack in Borno state in northeastern Nigeria, local media reported Monday.

Boko Haram raided Kawuri village in the Konduga Local Government Area and shot dead people who were working in a field, wounding several others.

Tens of thousands of people have lost their lives in mass acts of violence organized by Boko Haram, which has existed in Nigeria since the early 2000s.

The organization has also been carrying out attacks in the neighboring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger since 2015.











