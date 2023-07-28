Family sells 8-month-old baby for a cell phone in India

Inquirer News reported that in the West Bengal state of India, a family sold their 8-month-old baby to buy a cell phone.

According to the report, the family, who was facing financial difficulties, traveled to certain areas of West Bengal to purchase a new model cell phone, which caught the attention of their neighbors.

When questioned by the neighbors, the family confessed to selling their 8-month-old baby.

The police arrested the woman who took the baby with the mother.

The baby's father was also later taken into custody, and it was stated that the family sold the baby to buy a cell phone and shoot social media videos.

