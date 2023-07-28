President Erdoğan addresses attendees at IDEF 2023 closing ceremony

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made important statements during the ceremony the Closing Ceremony of the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) is taking place at the TÜYAP Fair Center.

"I would like to express my pleasure to be here with you at the closing of the 16th International Defense Industry Fair IDEF. I had participated in the opening ceremony. I extend my warmest welcome to all our guests who have come to Türkiye and beautiful Istanbul to attend the fair." Erdoğan said.

"IDEF'23, which hosted more than 100,000 visitors, has once again made its mark on the defense industry." Erdoğan added.

"We have witnessed the importance of close cooperation between the public and private sectors here. The fair, which started on Tuesday and lasted for four days, received great interest this year. It was attended by representatives from 81 different countries, as well as NATO, the African Union, and the Turkish-American Business Council. Similarly, 741 members from 189 delegations participated in the fair. A total of 1,461 companies, 689 of which are domestic and 772 are foreign, were present at our fair. Welcoming over 100,000 visitors, including 15% from foreign countries, IDEF'23 has once again left its mark on the sector."

President Erdoğan also added ''Over the relatively short span of 30 years in terms of fair history, IDEF has transformed into a global brand where the heart of the defense industry beats. This reality, which is an important gain for Türkiye, is confirmed not only by the number of participants and companies but also by the expanding range of our products.''