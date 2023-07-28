At least 15 injured in rocket attack in southern Russia

At least 15 people have been injured by a missile strike in the southern Russian city of Taganrog, according to the authorities.



"So far, 15 people have asked for medical help," Governor Vasily Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday. However, there have been no fatalities, according to preliminary information, he said.



The rocket hit near a café in the centre of the city. The police have started an investigation.



Pictures circulated on social networks showing severe devastation in the street. Videos show a huge cloud of smoke over the city.



Taganrog is located on the Sea of Azov in close proximity to the Ukrainian Donetsk region occupied by Russian troops.



Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine over 17 months ago and regularly shells towns and cities in the neighbouring country. Russian border regions complain of increasingly frequent shelling from the Ukrainian side, with casualties and damage in Russia much less significant than the consequences of the war on the Ukrainian side.



