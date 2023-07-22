One dead after employees stabbed at Copenhagen psychiatric facility

One person has died after a stabbing at a Copenhagen psychiatric centre located west of the Danish capital, according to Danish police.



Three of the centre's employees were stabbed and one has died of their injuries, the police said on Friday evening.



Another person who was seriously injured person is still undergoing treatment, while a third with less severe injuries has been released from hospital.



The police did not say whether the victims were women or men.



The attack occurred on Friday in the Copenhagen suburb of Glostrup.



The police arrested a 41-year-old suspect half an hour after the attack.



It remains unclear what led to the incident.



