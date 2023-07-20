Türkiye issues arrest warrant for far-right Danish politician over Quran burning

A Turkish court issued an arrest warrant for Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Danish leader, following his controversial act of burning a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

The incident, which took place on Jan. 21, sparked outrage and condemnation across the Islamic world.

The investigation launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office against Paludan on the charge of "publicly insulting the religious values" is ongoing.

As part of the investigation, the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office requested Paludan's arrest to obtain a statement regarding the Quran-burning incident.

The Ankara 8th Criminal Court of Peace, upon evaluating the request, decided to issue an arrest warrant for the Danish politician.

Türkiye's condemnation came after Paludan was given permission to burn the Muslim holy book outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

In response to Sweden's permission, Ankara canceled Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson's upcoming visit to Türkiye.

Also, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Swedish Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom, who was told that Türkiye "strongly condemns this provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime, that Sweden's attitude is unacceptable, that Ankara expects the act not to be allowed, and insults to sacred values cannot be defended under the guise of democratic rights."