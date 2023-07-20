EU voices 'reciprocal interest' in developing 'stronger' ties with Türkiye

There is a "reciprocal interest" in developing a "stronger relationship" between Türkiye and the EU, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Thursday.

Josep Borrell's remarks came after a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels where the EU's top diplomats discussed various agenda items including Türkiye.

The relationship with Türkiye has "two ways," Borrell said, it is "not just what Türkiye expects from EU but also what EU expects from Türkiye."

The modernization of Custom Unions and visa liberalization are two most important issues that Ankara can raise immediately, according to Borrel.

The EU wants to see de-escalation of tensions in Eastern Mediterranean and negotiations with Cyprus to resume "seriously" to resolve the existing issue.

"Of course, the relationship with Cyprus, the relationship with Greece, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, is a fundamental aspect of this attempt to re-establish constructive relations with Türkiye," he concluded.

CREATION OF UKRAINE SECTION UNDER EUROPEAN PEACE FACILITY



Borrell said that it has been proposed to create a section dedicated to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility during the meeting.

This section would provide up to €5 billion ($5.56 billion) a year for the next four years for the defense needs of Ukraine, he said.

The ministers exchanged views on the issue and it will be debated in detail at the end of August during the informal ministerial meeting in Toledo, Spain.