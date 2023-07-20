Bidens allegedly 'forced' Burisma CEO to pay them millions to help fire Ukraine prosecutor

U.S. President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden allegedly "coerced" Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky to pay them millions of dollars in exchange for their help in getting the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company fired.



Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, stated that he released the document to allow the American people to access and review its contents directly, without the influence of politicians or bureaucrats.



The document describes an alleged criminal bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian business executive.



The document in question is an FBI-generated FD-1023 form, and Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, obtained it through legally protected disclosures made by Justice Department whistleblowers, as stated by his office.



The FD-1023 document in question is a confidential human source (CHS) reporting document, which contains information obtained from a "highly credible" confidential source.



The source detailed multiple meetings and conversations with a top executive from Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas firm, over several years beginning in 2015. Hunter Biden, the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden served on the board of Burisma Holdings at the time in question.



Biden has acknowledged that during his time as vice president, he played a role in pressuring Ukraine to dismiss prosecutor Viktor Shokin.



According to the document, Zlochevsky reportedly informed the confidential source that he possesses "numerous text messages and 'recordings'" that suggest he was under pressure or coercion to make payments to the Bidens to get a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his firm fired.



The White House, FBI, and Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



















