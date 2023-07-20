UN CHIEF STRONGLY CONDEMNS RUSSIAS ATTACKS ON UKRAINIAN PORTS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly" condemned Russia's attacks against port facilities in Odesa and other Ukrainian Black Sea ports, his spokesman said on Thursday.

"The attacks contradict the Russian Federation's commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations, which states that 'the Russian Federation will facilitate the unimpeded export of food, sunflower oil and fertilizers from Ukrainian controlled Black Sea ports'," said Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

Guterres also recalled that the destruction of civilian infrastructure may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law.

"These attacks are also having an impact well beyond Ukraine. We are already seeing the negative effect on global wheat and corn prices which hurts everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the global south," said the statement.

"For his part, the Secretary-General will not relent in his efforts to ensure that Ukrainian and Russian food and fertilizer are available on international markets as part of his ongoing efforts to fight global hunger and ensure stable food prices for consumers everywhere," it added.

Critical infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine were hit by Russian missile strikes earlier on Wednesday, most notably in the Odesa region, where 10 people sought medical help due to the strikes, according to local authorities.