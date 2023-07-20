Powerball Player Hits Record-Breaking $1.08 Billion Jackpot After Just 39 Drawings in 3 Months

In a thrilling moment for the lottery community, a Powerball player in California emerged as the lucky winner of the colossal $1.08 billion jackpot on Wednesday night, making it the third-largest prize ever awarded by the game.

The winning combination that changed the winner's life forever consisted of the following numbers: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, with the Powerball number being 24.

The fortunate ticket was purchased from the Las Palmitas Mini Market convenience store, nestled in downtown Los Angeles, as confirmed by the California lottery authorities.

As the news of the astonishing victory spread, The Post sought to reach out to the store for any comments they might have on selling the life-changing ticket.

Now an instant billionaire, the lucky player faces a life-changing decision. They can either opt for the staggering $1.08 billion to be paid out over time or receive an estimated lump sum of $558.1 million.

The excitement didn't end there, as three other fortunate ticketholders secured a $2 million prize each for correctly matching all the white balls along with the Power Play.

Moreover, thirty-six people, including two from New Jersey and five from New York, successfully matched all five white balls, claiming a respectable $1 million prize each.

This monumental win follows a nail-biting period of 39 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, tracing back to April 19 when a ticket holder in Ohio won $252.6 million.

The sheer odds of claiming the Grand Prize jackpot are truly astronomical, standing at an astonishing 1 in 292,201,338.

To put things into perspective, just last November, another California resident hit the jackpot in an unprecedented manner, pocketing an awe-inspiring $2.04 billion, setting the record for the largest jackpot in Powerball's illustrious history.