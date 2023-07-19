World on red alert: Millions of people face record temperatures

Ongoing forest fires in Canada have recently claimed the life of a 9-year-old child who had suffered an asthma attack during the crisis. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre's website, there are more than 900 wildfires raging across the country at the moment.

Italy's regional meteorological agency reported that Rome had recorded a record-breaking high temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius for the city. As a result, the number of patients seeking emergency medical attention have increased by 20%.

Yunanistan continues to face intensified forest fires near the capital, Athens, and in other regions of the country. A significant portion of the firefighting efforts is now focused on a large fire that started late on Monday in the Dervenochoria region north of Athens and is still spreading southwestward.

According to the French meteorological agency, Météo France, on Tuesday, a total of nine regions in the south of France recorded new record-breaking high temperatures. Officials in Paris stated that they were closely monitoring the implications of the heatwave for next year's Olympic Games.

On Tuesday, the waters from the flooded Yamuna River reached the compound walls of the iconic Taj Mahal in India. The river had overflowed near the country's capital, New Delhi, prompting authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of people.

According to the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology, temperatures in the capital city Baghdad and other southern provinces of Iraq have risen to around 50 degrees Celsius this week.

The European Union's Emergency Response Coordination Centre issued a red alert warning for Wednesday.

The agency stated that the warning covered "most of Italy, eastern Croatia, southern Spain, southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro."

Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center, stated in her interview with CNN that these temperatures were "almost certainly" the highest the planet has seen in "probably at least 100,000 years."