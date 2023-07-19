The flood in India reaches the Taj Mahal

The waters overflowing from the floods in the region have surrounded the Taj Mahal.

Experts pointed out that while flood disasters were already common in India, climate change had intensified the severity and frequency of these floods.

According to the Times of India's report, as a result of flood disasters in India, 150 people lost their lives, with 34 deaths occurring in the last 24 hours alone.

On July 16, the India Meteorological Department stated in its announcement that the strong rainfall wave of the Monsoon of South Asia would impact several states.