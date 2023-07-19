Spain to send 4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine next week

Spain announced Tuesday that it will deliver four Leopard 2A4 tanks and other military equipment to Ukraine next week.

The Defense Ministry said that 10 armored personnel carriers and numerous armored off-road vehicles, light trucks and ambulances will also be sent to Ukraine.

It said that shipments containing light weapons and heavy-caliber ammunition will continue throughout the summer.

Spain has also sent a field hospital to Ukraine equipped with emergency surgical capacity, post-operative facilities, a pharmacy, sterilization equipment, a laboratory and expanded bed capacity.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles in a statement to the press in the city of Toledo said that Spain has fulfilled 90% of its commitment to provide annual training to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

In April, Spain sent six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine.













