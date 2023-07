Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said on Wednesday that a "considerable" amount of grain export infrastructure at a Chornomorsk port in Ukraine's Odesa region had been damaged in a Russian attack.

"In the port of Chornomorsk (outside Odesa), 60,000 tons of grain were also destroyed," Ukraine's agriculture ministry said, adding that the grain was meant to be "sent through the grain corridor 60 days ago." Solsky said.