Italian heatwave soaring to hottest point, in north as well as south

The Italian authorities declared a heat alert on Wednesday as a heatwave was expected to produce the highest temperatures yet on Wednesday, meteorologists said, noting that northern cities would be affected as well as the hotter south.



Temperatures may hit 40 degrees or more in Bologna and Florence as well as more southern parts, according to meteorologist Antonio Sanò, based on data provided by private weather service ilmeteo.it.



The Health Ministry issued the highest heat alert level for 23 major cities on Wednesday, with the regions of Apulia, Basilicata and Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily most affected.



In the interior of the islands of Sardinia and Sicily, temperatures may reach a maximum temperatures of 45 to 46 degrees Celsius. heat levels are forecast to rise in Rome, too.



The hot weather is especially wearing for the elderly, children and those who are unwell. In Rome, 28 health centres have opened to provide drinking water and areas for people to cool down.



The heat is putting hospitals under growing pressure and emergency departments are filling up.



Nationwide, doctors registered a 20% increase in emergency calls, La Repubblica newspaper reported.



Sanò said the Caronte high pressure area would ebb in the north as of Thursday, but the south will continue to see high temperatures. While southern areas see a slight fall, it will barely be noticeable amid the heat.

