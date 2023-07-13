Bulgaria to send 100 armored vehicles to Ukraine

A ruling party lawmaker in Bulgaria revealed that the government will send 100 armored vehicles to Ukraine, local media reported on Thursday.

The vehicles have been kept in army depots since the late 1980s, according to Democratic Bulgaria party member Ivaylo Mirchev, who is cited by public broadcaster Radio Bulgaria in an interview with bTV.

Bulgaria may receive American assistance in exchange, he said, adding that some of the vehicles will be repaired before being sent to Ukraine.

Mirchev underscored that the plan has the support of the government's ruling coalition, the Movement for Rights and Freedom (MRF) party, the prime minister, interior and defense ministers, as well as the defense committee of the parliament.

In response to a question about arms and ammunition sales to Ukraine, he stated that the country's arms sales to Kyiv in the last 16 months totaled €2.5 billion (approximately $2.8 billion).

Mirchev predicted that the volume would reach €3.5 billion (approximately $3.9 billion) by the end of the year.