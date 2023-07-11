US reiterates support for those pursuing justice for Srebrenica genocide victims

On the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, the US voiced support for victims of the massacre and those pursuing justice for the 1995 atrocities.

"The United States is committed to supporting victims, survivors, and the loved ones of the more than 8,000 men and boys who were murdered in Srebrenica in July 1995," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will never forget this day and will continue to support those searching for the missing, fighting for answers, caring for survivors, and pursuing justice for these atrocities," he said.

As the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina look toward a brighter and more just future, it is imperative to work towards reconciliation, Miller added.

"That requires acceptance of the incontrovertible facts of the Srebrenica genocide and other atrocities."

Miller also said that the US will continue to support a democratic, inclusive, and prosperous future for all citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina.















