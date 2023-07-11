Türkiye to mark anniversary of 2016 defeated coup with events nationwide, abroad

Türkiye's Communications Directorate will organize wide-ranging events nationwide and abroad on the seventh anniversary of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, which marks the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

The events, set to be held under the theme of "Türkiye's Heroes of the Century," will honor the people who defended the country at the cost of their lives on the night of the July 15 coup bid, according to a statement issued by the Communications Directorate on Tuesday.

They will emphasize the strong national will and determination of the Turkish nation, it added.

The "Victory of Democracy" and "Heroes of Turkish Century" will be highlighted as the motto of the events abroad.

As part of the events, outdoor communications campaigns will be held nationwide, and outdoor exhibitions on LED screens will be displayed in various cities across Türkiye, including the capital Ankara, Istanbul, Bursa, and Izmir.

Three-dimensional LED screens will be installed in Ankara's Kizilay Square, Izmir's Konak Gundogdu Square, Istanbul's Bakirkoy and Uskudar squares.

Presentations in English will be displayed on LED screens to draw attention to the threat of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), and the shoes of people killed in the defeated coup bid will be exhibited at New York's Times Square.

The Communications Directorate will organize a series of panels in six countries to raise awareness about the resistance against the defeated coup that targeted Turkish democracy.

The panels, starting on July 13 in Sweden and Germany, will continue in Bosnia-Herzegovina, France, Belgium, and Serbia on July 15.

They will discuss the victory of democracy protected by the Turkish nation and security forces against the coup attempt.

2016 DEFEATED COUP

Türkiye will mark the seventh anniversary of the defeated coup on July 15, 2016 and commemorate those killed during the coup bid.

Since its designation in October 2016, every year, the country marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 252 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10 p.m. local time (1900GMT) on July 15, 2016 and was thwarted by 8 a.m. the following day.

Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.