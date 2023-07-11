Turkish first lady meets counterparts on sidelines of NATO Vilnius summit

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan on Tuesday visited the Lithuanian National Museum of Art as part of an official program for spouses of leaders participating in the annual NATO leaders summit in Vilnius.

Lithuanian First Lady Diana Nausediene and Ingrid Schulerud, the spouse of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, also participated.

The visit included short video presentations highlighting the synergy between Lithuanian modern dance, architecture, and video art, with a presentation delivered by Arunas Gelunas, the director-general of the museum.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting to discuss the Ukraine war, Sweden's NATO membership, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence.