BBC harassment scandal: Employee suspended from duty

According to an exclusive report by The Sun newspaper, the communication between the famous on-screen personality at the BBC and the young individual began when the latter was 17 years old.



It is alleged that the young individual's mother showed bank statements from the BBC presenter.



According to the report, the BBC employee provided this money in exchange for inappropriate photographs of the child.



Among the allegations, it is stated that there have been numerous complaints about the famous presenter, but the BBC management did not take action on this matter.



Following the allegations, the British broadcasting organization announced that the employee had been suspended from duty and that the incident was being urgently investigated.



The British Police stated that they have been in contact with the BBC management regarding the allegations and that further information is needed for the investigation.



The famous presenter, through their lawyer, denied the allegations and stated that The Sun's report had "no truth to it."



























