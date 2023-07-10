FRENCH GOVERNMENT DOES NOT CARE ABOUT PEOPLES DEMANDS, SAYS EXPERT IN WAKE OF PROTESTS

French government does not care about people's demands, says expert in wake of protests

Recent demonstrations in France in the wake of the fatal police shooting of a teenager of Algerian descent show that the government does not care, a political analyst told Anadolu.

"President Emmanuel Macron makes many inconsistent and contradictory statements. So far, he hasn't found a solution to the situation. He only talks and blames people, targeting social media and families," said Aurelien Denizeau, a researcher at the Paris-based School of International Relations (ILERI).

The protests began last month after Nahel M., 17, was killed by the police during a traffic check in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre after he allegedly ignored orders to stop. "It was claimed that the police were threatened by the young person and fired in response, but the video footage that emerged contradicts this," said Denizeau.

The protests in Paris quickly grew, and that the government's failure to take necessary steps by punishing the police officer triggered a huge public backlash, he said.

The officer who fired the shot now faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed under preliminary detention.

Saying there are many reasons behind the unrest, Denizeau explained: "The protesters believe that the police officer showed racist behavior because the young person who was killed was of Algerian origin. Algeria said it was concerned about the safety of its citizens in France. People of African origin in society feel like second-class citizens, and this is the main reason for their anger toward the state. It is difficult to say that there is only one cause for these events."

Denizeau stressed that demonstrations were organized in various countries to support the protests in France, creating a sense of solidarity among oppressed and marginalized peoples beyond the country's borders.

'GOVERNMENT DOESN'T UNDERSTAND THE REAL PROBLEMS'

Denizeau stressed that the French government approached the protest demonstrations while ignoring the main demands in society and said politicians did not want to focus on the real underlying reasons behind the reactions.

"The real problem is being ignored. This shows that the government does not fully understand the country's realities. The government does not understand the real problems in the country," he explained.

"The protests were a reaction to police violence. Then the events escalated into a burst of great anger. Police violence in France is a serious problem for immigrants and the entire French society," he added.

THOUSANDS TOOK TO THE STREETS IN FRANCE AFTER NAHEL'S KILLING

Vehicles and public buildings, including town halls and schools, were set on fire, and police arrested 4,000 people, primarily teenagers, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the French Senate last week.

Police also seized tons of fireworks stocks in several cities, including the capital and Rennes, which they said could be used in fresh protests.