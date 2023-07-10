Quran burned, thrown in front of mosque in Germany

A Quran was burned and thrown in front of a mosque in southwestern Germany, the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB said on Monday.

The incident happened in front of the Mimar Sinan Mosque in the town of Maulbronn, located in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg, from a moving vehicle.

Osman Adibelli, director of the mosque association, said the incident took place on the night of Saturday, July 8.

"After the incident, when we reviewed surveillance footage of our mosque, we saw that an object was thrown in front of the mosque from a vehicle on the main street. Around 4.45 am (0245GMT), our congregation members who came for morning prayers noticed a burned Quran at the entrance of the mosque," he explained.

Adibelli said they have filed a criminal complaint over the incident and added: "Due to the reflection of the headlights of the vehicle approaching the front of the mosque we do not know the license plate number or how many individuals were involved in the attack."

Expressing great sorrow and concern over the attack, Adibelli announced that an investigation has been launched.

The incident comes in the wake of multiple burnings or desecrations of Qurans in various European countries, including a recent high-profile Quran burning in front of a mosque in Sweden, allowed by the police, drawing international outrage.

Muslim leaders and politicians have stressed that such desecrations and provocations are not covered by freedom of expression laws.