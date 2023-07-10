ISRAELS PARLIAMENT APPROVES FIRST READING OF JUSTICE REFORM BILL

Israel's parliament has approved the first reading of a bill on controversial judicial reforms, despite massive popular protests against the plans.



In the Knesset, 64 out of 120 lawmakers voted in favour of an amendment to the law that would limit the Supreme Court's ability to act, after hours of debate which lasted well into Tuesday morning.



Israeli media said 56 voted against. Two more readings are needed before the amendment comes into force, which could happen by the end of the month.



Organizers of the country's months-long protests announced a "day of disruption" in response. Demonstrations against the government's proposals were planned at intersections and several main roads across Israel.



Drivers are being asked to drive extra slowly "to make a statement," a spokesperson said.



During Tuesday, rallies are to take place at numerous locations, including Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.



Critics fear the reforms could damage judicial independence and democracy.



