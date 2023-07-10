Türkiye agrees to forward Sweden NATO bid: Stoltenberg

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan has agreed to forward to parliament Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, on the eve of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

"I'm glad to announce ... that President Erdoğan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

Trilateral meeting agreed to work towards eliminating sanctions and removing obstacles in defense trade and investments among allies

"Sweden reiterated it will not support terrorist organizations YPG/PYD and FETO," Stoltenberg said in his statement.