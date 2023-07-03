Zelensky asks Georgia envoy to leave Kyiv over jailed ex-leader

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked the Georgian ambassador to Kyiv to return home and try "save" jailed ex-leader Mikheil Saakashvili -- a Ukrainian citizen -- after footage showed him looking emaciated.

"Today, I instructed the ministry of foreign affairs to summon the Georgian ambassador to Ukraine, to express our strong protest and to ask him to leave Ukraine within 48 hours to hold consultations with his capital," Zelensky said on Twitter.

He called on Georgia to "hand over" Saakashvili to Ukraine and "save this man."









