Poland urges German Patriot systems stay on its soil until at least end of 2023

Poland on Monday urged an extension of the deployment of German Patriot anti-aircraft systems near its border with war-torn Ukraine through at least the end of 2023.

"We are interested in the Patriot systems remaining on Polish territory until the end of the year," Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in a press statement with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in the city of Zamosc, where the systems are deployed.

Pistorius did not commit himself further on the issue but said, "We must not let up in our support for Ukraine," adding that it is "important Sweden becomes a NATO member as soon as possible," referring to the Nordic country's bid to join the alliance, currently on hold over Türkiye's security concerns.

Poland now faces a greater threat as Russian nuclear weapons and fighters from the Wagner Group were recently transferred to Belarus, said Blaszczak.

Initially, the German Patriots were only stationed in Zamosc until the end of June.

There had been political conflict between Berlin and Warsaw over the deployment. Then-Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht agreed with Blaszczak to transfer German Patriots to Poland. But then Warsaw suggested that Germany should station the Patriots in Ukraine, which caused considerable irritation in Berlin. Later both sides finally agreed.

Yet it is now unclear how the Patriots will be continue to be stationed in Poland. One of the three and two other German systems in Slovakia is currently in Lithuania for security during the NATO summit scheduled for next week. According to reports, negotiations are continuing for repairs of Leopard tanks and the Patriots.

Patriots ("Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target") are one of the most modern air defense systems. They can combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. At a distance of around 100 kilometers (62 miles) and up to an altitude of 30 km (18.6 mi), the defense missiles can hit targets in an imaginary bell around the position, depending on the guided missile used.















