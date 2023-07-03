Hunter Biden appears to smoke crack cocaine behind the wheel

 Contact Us
According to recently uploaded pictures believed to have originated from Hunter Biden's discarded laptop, he allegedly recorded himself using a pipe commonly associated with crack smoking while driving at a high speed of 172 mph en route to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Published July 03,2023
Newly uploaded photos from the abandoned laptop of Hunter Biden, aged 53, allegedly show him smoking crack cocaine while driving a car in a residential neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, on June 12, 2018.



The images, which were uploaded by the nonprofit firm Marco Polo, headed by former Donald Trump aide Garrett Ziegler, reportedly depict Hunter with what appears to be a crack pipe.

Furthermore, the photos reveal another incident from the same year. Approximately two months later, on August 1, Hunter captured an image of his car's dashboard, indicating that he was driving at a minimum speed of 172 mph while heading to Las Vegas.