EU chief promises to hold Russian leader Vladimir Putin accountable for Ukraine war

The EU's highest-ranking official declared on Monday a firm commitment to exhaust all possible efforts in holding Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the conflict with Ukraine.

The EU's top official vowed on Monday to leave "no stone unturned" when it comes to making Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the war against Ukraine.



"We will leave no stone unturned to hold Putin and his henchmen accountable," said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement marking the opening of a centre for the prosecution of Russian aggression in Ukraine.



The centre is located at the EU justice agency Eurojust in The Hague.



"The new international prosecution centre will play a key role in making sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice," she said.



Western states have long been looking for ways to prosecute Russia, possibly with a special tribunal.



The International Criminal Court (ICC), also based in The Hague, has already issued international arrest warrants for Putin on suspicion of war crimes such as the alleged deportation of minors from Ukraine to Russia. However, the court is not allowed to initiate proceedings on the war itself.



Ukraine, several EU states and the ICC are involved in the centre. A central database for evidence on war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide has already been set up at Eurojust.















