UK PM urges 'all parties' in Russia 'to be responsible and to protect civilians'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday that Britain and its allies were "keeping a close eye on the situation" in Russia, as he urged "all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians".

"We're in touch with our allie sas the situation evolves. I'll be speaking to some of them later today and the most important thing is for all parties to behave responsibly," the UK leader told the BBC.