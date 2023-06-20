Prominent Pakistani businessman and son reported missing in Titanic-bound submarine

Shahzada Dawood, one of Pakistan's wealthiest individuals with ties to King Charles, is among the five individuals on board the submersible that has gone missing en route to the Titanic wreckage.



Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Sulaiman Dawood, 19, were part of a group of paying tourists embarking on the dive to view the famous shipwreck. The submersible, named Titan and operated by OceanGate Expeditions, disappeared 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.



The Dawood family has expressed gratitude for the concern shown and has requested prayers for the safe return of their family members while also asking for privacy.



Shahzada Dawood is Vice-Chairman of Engro Corporation, a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited, a prominent investment holding company in Pakistan.



He also holds positions on the Global Advisory Board for Prince Charles' Charity, Prince's Trust International, and the board of trustees for the California-based SETI Institute.

Another notable individual on board is British millionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, chairman of Action Aviation. Harding is known for his adventurous spirit and has achieved several world records, including flying to space aboard Blue Origin. His stepson expressed concern and requested prayers for his safe return.



As the search and rescue mission begins, the focus is on locating the submersible within the next 70 to 96 hours due to the diminishing oxygen supply on board.



The deep-sea rescue presents significant challenges, with limited vessels capable of reaching such depths. The Coast Guard is utilizing aircraft, ships, and a remotely operated vehicle to aid in the search efforts.



The situation is grave, and the individuals on board are facing a harrowing experience in the depths of the ocean. The thoughts and hopes of many are with them during this difficult time.







