Lavrov says those ‘against freezing’ Ukraine conflict wants ‘to wage war’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that the head of NATO shows that the alliance wants to wage war when it opposes the "freezing" of the conflict in Ukraine.

"If NATO, through the mouth of (Secretary-General Jens) Stoltenberg, once again declares that they are against freezing, as they put it, of the conflict in Ukraine, so it means they want to wage war. Well, let them wage war!" he said at a news conference in Minsk.

Lavrov noted that when Western countries admit without their arms supplies and intelligence "the Ukrainian situation would have ended long ago," they recognize they are a direct participant in a hybrid war against Russia.

He said the West is trying to divide the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and other Eurasian integration bodies, independent from its influence, including through "dirty methods." The CSTO is a military alliance involving Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The West may abandon Ukraine "as soon as its interest runs out," as it did in Afghanistan and Iraq, leaving those territories in a "devastated and dangerous state," according to Lavrov's assessment.

Asked about U.S. Secretary of State visit to China, Lavrov said Moscow perceives it "as reality that exists and which reflects Washington's course in the Chinese direction" on the one hand, and on other hand the "principled position of China," which advocates that there should be no attempts to undermine its legitimate interests.

KARABAKH SETTLEMENT



Turning to Karabakh, Lavrov said he does not see any desire to help Armenia and Azerbaijan to reconcile the efforts of the U.S. and EU.

The actions of Western countries reflect their intention "to penetrate into the region, to displace the legitimate interests of Russia and to assert themselves as forces that will play a decisive role," he said.

Lavrov noted the expansion to the regions that are located far from the borders of the EU and NATO countries has "little to do with a sincere desire to help stabilize the situation."

"Our partners in Yerevan and Baku, I hope, understand this. At least we openly discuss what is happening with them," he said.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow does not mind the participation of other players in the Karabakh settlement, but mediation should pursue the goal of achieving agreements, which will reflect the interests of "Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples, Armenian and Azerbaijani states."

The diplomat noted that the foundation for normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was laid thanks to the personal intervention of Russian President Vladimir Putin in November 2020, when the first trilateral statement on the principles of a final settlement was signed.

He also drew attention to the fact that several trilateral statements were adopted at the highest level, which are devoted to various aspects of the efforts that are necessary to fully normalize the situation.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.



Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation in the fall of 2020 during 44 days of fighting.



A Russian-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.