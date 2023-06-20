 Contact Us
News Americas 41 dead following reported prison riot in Honduras

41 dead following reported prison riot in Honduras

Reuters AMERICAS
Published June 20,2023
Subscribe
41 DEAD FOLLOWING REPORTED PRISON RIOT IN HONDURAS
Security forces operate outside the Centro Femenino de Adaptacion Social (CEFAS) women prison following deadly riot in Tamara, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 20, 2023. (REUTERS)

Honduran authorities have discovered 41 charred bodies in a women's prison, a spokesperson from the public prosecutors' office said on Tuesday after a reported prison riot.

Authorities are working to identify the bodies, spokesperson Yuri Mora said, amid local media reports that a riot had broken out in the Centro Femenino de Adaptación Social (CEFAS) prison, a women's penitentiary around 20 kilometers from the capital city Tegucigalpa.

There is a history of deadly prison incidents in Honduras, with 18 inmates reportedly killed in a gang fight in a penitentiary in 2019, and over 350 dying in a fire in 2012.