U.S. BLAMES RUSSIAS WAR ON UKRAINE FOR RECORD-BREAKING INCREASE IN NUMBER OF REFUGEES

U.S. blames Russia's war on Ukraine for 'record-breaking' increase in number of refugees

The U.S. envoy to the UN blamed Russia for the "record-breaking" increase in the number of refugees due to its war in Ukraine.

"President Putin's unjustifiable war in Ukraine is primarily responsible for the record-breaking increase in the number of refugees," said Linda Thomas Greenfield in a statement on World Refugee Day.

"The destruction of the Kakhovka dam two weeks ago in Ukraine's Kherson Region has placed countless more in urgent need."

As the fighting in Sudan continues to trigger massive movements of people, the world is facing an "unprecedented" global displacement crisis as war, conflict, disasters, and political instability are forcing record numbers of people to flee their homes, she said.

In 2022, 108.4 million people-of which 35.3 million were refugees-were forcibly displaced, a record-high number, according to the UN refugee agency.

Greenfield said the U.S. contributed over $17 billion to support the most vulnerable displaced people.

"No single country can provide solutions for millions of displaced people on its own. This is a global phenomenon that requires a coordinated global response," she added.