MACRONS BEER-DRINKING MOMENT WITH TOULOUSE RUGBY LEAGUE CHAMPIONS DRAWS CRITICISM

President Emmanuel Macron drew attention and sparked reactions when he was seen drinking a bottle of beer in the locker room with the players of the rugby league champion Toulouse.



After attending the French Top 14 rugby championship final, Macron joined the celebrations of the victorious team and was handed a bottle of beer by the players. He proceeded to drink the bottle of beer in one go, accompanied by cheers from the coach and players.



The incident has generated mixed reactions. Green Party MP Sandrine Rousseau criticized the display as "poisonous masculinity in political leadership," while Jean-Rene Cazeneuve, an MP from Macron's party, defended the president's participation in the celebration, emphasizing his support for traditional practices.



Arthur Delaporte, the Socialist Party's parliamentary spokesman, expressed concern about the message it sends regarding binge drinking and public health policies.



In the past, Macron has addressed the issue of alcohol consumption, particularly among young people. In a 2018 interview, he highlighted the risks associated with excessive drinking, especially with strong alcohol or beer, as a public health concern.



Some critics argue that as the president, Macron has a responsibility to be a role model and promote healthy behavior. They raise concerns about the association between sports, parties, alcohol consumption, and the context of peer pressure, particularly within a masculine environment.



The incident has ignited a debate regarding the role and actions of political leaders in relation to public health, cultural practices, and societal expectations.







