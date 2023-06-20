Germany calls on China to use influence on Russia as part of efforts to end Ukraine conflict

 Contact Us
"I have once again urged the Chinese government to increase its influence on Russia regarding this conflict. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has a unique responsibility in this matter," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed in his comments during a joint press conference with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Berlin.

Published June 20,2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at a panel during German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin, Germany, June 20, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called on China to use its influence on Russia to help end the war in Ukraine.

"I have again appealed to the Chinese government to exert even more influence on Russia in this war. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China carries a very special duty here," Scholz said at a joint news conference with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Berlin.

Scholz also warned China against sending arms to Russia. "It is important that China continues not to deliver weapons to the aggressor, Russia," he said.

The German chancellor said he was "thankful" that Beijing continues to make clear there must be no threat to deploy atomic weapons.

Li, for his part, did not react directly or mention the Ukraine issue in his statement as both leaders took no questions.

The meeting in Berlin is the seventh time Germany and China have held high-level government consultations.

Li, who took office as prime minister in March, met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday and also had a working dinner with Scholz at the chancellery.