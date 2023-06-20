Germany calls on China to use influence on Russia as part of efforts to end Ukraine conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called on China to use its influence on Russia to help end the war in Ukraine.

"I have again appealed to the Chinese government to exert even more influence on Russia in this war. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China carries a very special duty here," Scholz said at a joint news conference with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Berlin.

Scholz also warned China against sending arms to Russia. "It is important that China continues not to deliver weapons to the aggressor, Russia," he said.

The German chancellor said he was "thankful" that Beijing continues to make clear there must be no threat to deploy atomic weapons.

Li, for his part, did not react directly or mention the Ukraine issue in his statement as both leaders took no questions.

The meeting in Berlin is the seventh time Germany and China have held high-level government consultations.

Li, who took office as prime minister in March, met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday and also had a working dinner with Scholz at the chancellery.