Lava from Philippines' Mayon Volcano extends 2,500 meters through its gullies

The lava flowing from Mayon Volcano in the Philippines has extended over 2.5 kilometers (1.55 miles) through its gullies, with debris from the collapse spreading as far as 3.4 kilometers (2.05 miles) away from the crater, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Tuesday.

The volcano has been showing signs of volcanic activity, with one earthquake, 301 rockfall events, and two pyroclastic density current events recorded recently, the Phivolcs said in a statement.

It added that Mayon Volcano remains at Alert Level 3, indicating a high likelihood of eruption in the coming weeks or days.

Situated in the southern part of Luzon's main island, around 500 kilometers (311 miles) south of Manila, the Philippines capital, the Mayon Volcano is known for its impressive conical shape. Rising 2,462 meters (1.52 miles) above sea level, it has become a source of inspiration for legends and art.