Japanese emperor on 1st visit to Indonesia

Japan's Emperor Naruhito (3rd L) and Empress Masako (2nd L) visit the Bogor Botanical with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (3rd R) and First Lady Iriana Widodo (2nd R) in Bogor on June 19, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are on their first official visit to Indonesia since assuming the throne in 2019.

The imperial couple were greeted on Saturday by President Joko Widodo and first lady Iriana Joko Widodo, receiving a formal salute from a guard of honor.

Continuing their five-day trip, the Japanese imperial couple attended a welcoming ceremony on Monday at the Indonesian presidential palace in Bogor, south of the capital Jakarta.

The growth of friendship between Japan and Indonesia is vital amid global challenges, and the visit of the emperor and empress aims to enhance this positive friendship, said Widodo on Twitter.

Naruhito stressed in a news conference that being invited by Indonesia to visit for the first time as emperor pleased him, especially during the momentous 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Indonesia, along with the 50th anniversary of the Japan-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) friendship and cooperation.

This trip is the emperor and empress' second overseas trip, following last year's visit to Britain for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.