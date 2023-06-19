Huge 15-kilo python caught hanging from a tree in Barcelona

The Barcelona Firefighters have rescued this Sunday a large snake from a tree on Felipe de Paz street in the Les Corts neighborhood of Barcelona.

The Association for the Protection of Exotic Animals of Catalonia (Apaec) will take care of the animal, the firefighters have explained. It took five vehicles from the Fire Department and the collaboration of the Apaec and the Guàrdia Urbana to catch the animal.

According to El Periódico, it is a python of the molurus species, it was about seven years old and weighed about 15 kilograms.

The Urban Guard has gone to the scene to find out how the reptile could have climbed onto the tree branch and where it came from.

El Periódico includes the opinion of Teresa Rodríguez, from Apaec, who assures that it is a shy animal and not at all dangerous, and maintains that it must belong to a neighbor in the area.