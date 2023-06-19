UKRAINES ZELENSKIY: WE HAVE SUFFERED NO LOST POSITIONS

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had lost no positions in their counter-offensive against Russian troops, while enemy forces had sustained only losses.

"In some sectors, our forces are moving forward, in others they are defending positions or resisting assaults and intensified attacks from the occupiers," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"We have no lost positions, only liberated ones. And they have only losses. Overall, the situation is one of pressure, from us, which paves the way for our flag."