EU 'strongly concerned' over Israeli military raid in Jenin

The EU on Monday said that it is "strongly concerned" over Israel's military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, which left at least four people dead and 45 others injured.

"In line with its long-standing strong opposition to Israel's settlement policy, the European Union is concerned by Israel's announced plans to advance planning for more than 4,000 settlement units in the occupied West Bank at the end of June," said a statement by an EU spokesperson.

Touching on the military operation that led to several civilian casualties, the statement said: "Military operations must be proportionate and in line with international humanitarian law."

Reiterating its long-standing strong opposition to Israel's settlement policy, the bloc also called on Israel to stop planning for more than 4,000 settlement units.

"Settlements are illegal under international law, constitute an obstacle to peace and threaten the viability of the two-state solution," it said.

"The European Union remains supportive of the Aqaba and Sharm El Sheikh communiques, and urges all parties to recommit themselves tode-escalation, and to pave the way towards a political horizon," the statement added.

Earlier, Israeli forces raided Jenin city to arrest two Palestinians, triggering clashes with local residents.

According to the Health Ministry, four Palestinians were killed and 45 others injured during the raid. Seven Israeli soldiers were also wounded.

Israeli forces fired missiles from a helicopter at a residential building in the city during the raid, marking the first use of military aircraft in the West Bank since 2002.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.















