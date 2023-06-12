Ukraine selects pilots for F-16 training: Report

Ukraine has chosen pilots for training on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, the spokesman for the country's Air Force Command said on Sunday.

"Our pilots, as they say, are all pumped. The first group of the best pilots has been selected -- those who have combat experience, who have hundreds of flight hours behind their back, those who speak English, the young ones," said Yuriy Ihnat in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda, according to Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

"The list is being updated. Some pilots even get killed in action. But you need to understand that the best of the best will be the first to go. We are all looking forward to this," Ihnat added.

It will take up to six months for the Ukrainian pilots to master the warplanes, the agency added.

Some Western countries like the UK, the Netherlands, France and Belgium have already said they are prepared to train Ukrainian pilots fighting in the war against Russia.

NATO allies are expected to take up the matter at a two-day summit in Lithuania set for July.