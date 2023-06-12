German president: Ukraine game 'sign of friendship and solidarity'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has named the national team's friendly international on Monday against Ukraine "a sign of friendship and solidarity."



Germany chose Ukraine as opponents for their 1,000th international match, with all proceeds of the game in Bremen going to war-torn Ukraine.



Steinmeier was in attendance but also warned towards broadcasters ZDF before the kick-off that "we should not overwhelm games like this one.



"A football match can not change a war situation. That is something we are doing, politics, by giving support to those who were attacked by Russia's army," Steinmeier said.



"And we must also hope that Ukraine decisively change the course of the war over the coming weeks."



