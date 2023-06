Amidst the scorching heat in London, at least three guards were unable to withstand the extreme conditions and fainted during the ceremony. While one guard remained standing, two others had to be carried out of the ceremony area on stretchers.

Prince William expressed his gratitude to those who persevered despite the challenging circumstances in a statement on his Twitter account.

The temperature in London soared to 30 degrees Celsius, marking the highest recorded levels of the year.