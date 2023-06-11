Turkish agency distributes aid to Palestinians in Gaza

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation distributed food aid to Palestinian families affected by a recent Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

IHH Gaza representative Eşref Yılmaz told Anadolu that the agency handed out 2,200 food parcels in Gaza.

He added that the humanitarian agency gives priority to those affected by Israel's latest attacks on the seaside territory.

Yılmaz also noted that they are working to deliver humanitarian aid to Gazan families who are living in difficult conditions as a result of Israel's years-long blockade on Gaza.

The Gaza Strip, home to approximately 2.3 million Palestinians, has been reeling under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2006, badly affecting the livelihood in the seaside enclave.

At least 33 Palestinians lost their lives and dozens of houses were destroyed in five days of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza last month.

According to Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Watch, 1.5 million of Gaza's population live in poverty due to restrictions imposed by Israel for more than 16 years.





















